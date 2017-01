Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man is wanted in connection with an assault and the theft of a vehicle.

Cheshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Neil Shaw, 32, of Lincoln Road.

The incident took place on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Anyone who knows Mr Shaw or has any information about his whereabouts can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.