A man who was late was caught driving at almost twice the speed limit.

Matthew Simpson, 41, of Salmon Leap in Chester, was on his way to pick up his son from his ex-wife’s home - and she had to leave to catch a flight.

A police camera van caught him driving his Mercedes on the A494 Mold By-Pass at Broncoed Isaf at 8.39am on July 3 last year at almost twice the speed limit - 110 mph - explained prosecutor Alun Williams at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold.

Simpson, a team leader, admitted the speeding by letter on an earlier occasion and the case was adjourned until Tuesday for magistrates to consider a disqualification.

It was dealt with in his absence when he did not attend and he was banned from driving for 56 days, fined £400 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.