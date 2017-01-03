Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with four counts of assault – including attacking the arresting police officer – following an incident in Chester city centre .

Jamie Welch, 23, of Longdale Drive, Chester , was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 3) following reports of an assault on Bridge Street the previous evening.

Welch was arrested on suspicion of two counts of ABH, assault by beating, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

He was subsequently charged and has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday January 4).