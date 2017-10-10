Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail is recruiting about 200 temporary workers for its Chester Mail Centre to help out over the busy Christmas period.

The seasonal workers will based at the Jupiter Drive office on the Chester West Employment Park assisting with sorting the extra volumes of mail from late October through until early January 2018.

Help is needed to sort the post as well as parcels generated by online shopping.

Royal Mail is seeking to recruit around 20,000 workers across the UK. And the group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also recruiting around 900 extra sorting staff and 1,200 drivers throughout the UK.

These seasonal workers will support Royal Mail’s around 120,000 permanent postmen and women who sort and deliver the mail all year round.

Candidates should be over 16, fit and healthy and able to move cages of mail and parcels around the centre. A wide range of shifts are available.

The Communication Workers’ Union is suspicious Royal Mail has boosted its usual recruitment drive in anticipation of possible strike action over the Christmas period but this is flatly denied. Royal Mail said it took on about 19,000 temporary workers last year with a slightly higher target of 20,000 for this Christmas season.

Royal Mail’s chief operations office, Sue Whalley, said: “Christmas continues to be our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses at Christmas. We are continuing to make a substantial commitment in additional resources including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers to handle the festive mailbag and the growing market of online Christmas shopping.”

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions Alternatively, email Christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or call the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.

Royal Mail also has a year-round drive to recruit postmen and women into its delivery offices around the UK. There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More information is available by clicking here .

You can find more job vacancies available in the area by clicking here .