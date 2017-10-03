Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester has written to express condolences on behalf of the city following the shootings in Las Vegas.

Cllr Razia Daniels has written to Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman after 59 people were killed and hundreds were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock fired at concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Paddock killed himself as police stormed the room where 23 guns were found.

The lord mayor wrote: “I am deeply saddened for the people of Las Vegas by the news that I woke up to on Monday morning of the worst mass shooting in the history of your country.

“Words fail me as to why someone would wish to inflict so much harm on people – young and old, out enjoying an evening at a music festival in your great city. Such an event should have been a time for enjoyment, not fear.

“What should have been a joyous end to a three day music festival, instead ended in such a tragic act.

“It must have been horrifying for the concert-goers who unfortunately found themselves caught up in the terrible attack that unfolded. I have been touched by all the accounts of kindness of people helping those who were injured, or dying, and also for transporting the injured to hospitals, many of whom would have been complete strangers to them. Kind strangers brought together in a time of chaos and evil.

“The city of Las Vegas will be so familiar to many of Chester’s residents, who will have visited for either business or pleasure purposes; some of who may well have been there very recently.”

Cllr Daniels also praised the emergency services who helped the injured and dying.

“My admiration goes out to the emergency services personnel who were on the scene within minutes to help the injured and dying and to bring a sense of control to the situation. My gratitude also goes to all the hospitals, doctors and nurses in your own and neighbouring counties who are treating the hundreds of wounded festival-goers.

“In the coming days, months and years, as your great city comes to terms with what has happened and rebuilds itself, on behalf of the residents of Chester, I would like to extend my thoughts and sorrow to all those who have been impacted by this awful tragedy.”

Books of condolences have been opened in Chester Town Hall today (Tuesday) and candles have been lit in memory of those who lost their lives or were injured in Sunday night’s attack.