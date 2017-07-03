Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A city street danced to a new beat when Chester Live took over Brook Street for the first ever Chester Live Street Festival.

With two stages of live music, stalls and family entertainment the event started at 10am and finished at 9pm.

Campfire Social headlined the Sanctuary Housing Main Stage, while Hedge Gods headlined The Bandstand Acoustic Stage.

Other acts on the day included Indio’s Dream, CF Boneslum, Alx Green, Nish Goyal and 18 other acts.

Initial reports show there was a footfall of over 5,900 people over the course of the day.

Festival coordinator Dan Read said: “It was an incredible day which went beyond our wildest dreams. The footfall was amazing with many businesses on the street recording sales similar to a busy Saturday.

“We’ve invested heavily in the event as we believe the street deserves more recognition across the city and we hope this is the start of a longer term project on the street. We believe Brook Street deserves a street festival and we intend on being back in 2018.

“I’d like to personally thank all the acts who played the event, all the Brook Street traders who supported the event, all the street traders, our security team and finally all the volunteers for all their time and effort to make the event run so smoothly.”

Chester Live 2017 ran from June 22-25 with events all over the city across the weekend. Thirteen venues took part in the event with more than 120 acts.

For more information on the festival and to keep up to date on the 2018 festival dates check out www.chesterlive.co.uk.