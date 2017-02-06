Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be 'swinging, swaying, records playing and dancing in the street' when Chester Live Festival takes over Brook Street for a special party this summer.

The family-friendly community event will kick off at midday on Sunday, June 25, with live music all the way through to 9pm.

Chester Live only made its debut in 2015 but organisers are hoping this year's instalment will be even bigger and better.

The street festival will round off four days of dozens of acts performing across the city's venues.

Announcing the event, organisers had this to say: "We are stupidly excited to have added an incredible free-entry, community event on Brook Street as part of the main Chester Live Festival.

"The Chester Live Street Festival will take place on Chester’s most ethnically diverse street on Sunday, June 25.

"The event will also include stalls from local independent traders and family entertainment along the full length of Brook Street."

The main stage will be headlined by local 'sunshine pop superstars' Campfire Social, with support from the likes of Indio's Dream, Science of the Lamps and Tabitha Jade.

The first wave of acts for Chester Live 2017 has also been revealed and includes The Hot 8 Brass Band all the way from New Orleans, MOJA from Japan, MassMatiks and Allusondrugs.