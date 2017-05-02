Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The president of the Lions Club International visited Chester as part of the club’s 100th birthday celebrations.

Bob Corlew and his wife Diane travelled from Oakbrook USA and was welcomed to Chester at The Groves by Chester Lions and other Lions clubs from the North West and Lord Mayor of Chester Angela Claydon.

Incidentally the Chester Lions Club were also celebrating their birthday having started 60 years ago.

President of the Chester Lions Club Grace Brown presented Bob with a watercolour of the Eastgate Clock which will be shipped back to his US home.