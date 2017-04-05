Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Lions Club have made a donation to a local junior football club to help fund sports bags for their upcoming tour to Northern Ireland.

The Newton Athletic under 9 and under 11 teams are heading out to Newcastle, Co Down on Friday, April 7 where they will play in two days of competitive matches and a tournament including a match against Cliftonville AFC and an appearance on the pitch at half time during an Irish Premier League game between Glenavon and Balymena United.

On the final day of the tour the boys and their parents will enjoy a day of sightseeing including a trip to the Giants Causeway and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Lions Club president Grace Brown said: “We are delighted to be able to support the team in this way. We appreciate how important sport is for young people and appreciate the time and money involved.

“We hope the trip is a huge success and I am sure it will be a wonderful experience for all involved.”