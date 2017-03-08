Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four level crossings will temporarily close this spring while engineers work to deliver essential enhancements as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

Balderton and Broad Oak level crossings will temporarily close from Friday, March 10 to Friday, March 24, and Green Lane in Saltney and Pulford level crossings will temporarily close from Saturday, March 25 to Friday, April 14.

The work will see the crossings benefit from safer, state-of-the-art obstacle detection systems and new full barriers as part of the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project. Diversionary routes for road users will be in place throughout the closures.

Funded by Welsh Government, this major rail enhancement will deliver five miles of track redoubling between Wrexham and Chester. Once the project is commissioned this spring, the upgrade work will unlock the potential for more frequent services and shorter journey times between Cardiff and Holyhead, subject to additional fleet being made available and limited-stop services being specified in the future.

The improvements will also make the railway more resilient, with more reliable services for passengers and quicker recovery in the event of incidents on the network.

As part of the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project, work will also be undertaken on the railway between Rossett Junction and Saltney Junction, which will affect rail users travelling between Wrexham and Chester and from North Wales to Chester.

Rail replacement bus services will be in operation as follows:

Friday, March 24 from 9pm to Saturday, March 25 at 11.35pm - Chester to Rhyl

Saturday, March 25 from 11.35pm to Monday, March 27 at 3.55am – Chester to Llandudno Junction

Friday, March 24 at 9pm to Saturday, April 1 at 5.10am – Chester to Wrexham.

Route delivery director from Network Rail Wales Francis McGarry said: “We are pleased to be delivering the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project, which will unlock the potential for faster and more frequent services between Holyhead and Cardiff.

“Although I understand temporary road and rail closures are not ideal, the essential upgrade work will make the level crossings safer for road users and pedestrians, and the railway more resilient.

“I would like to thank road and rail users for bearing with us whilst this improvement work takes place. We have been working closely with our partners Arriva Trains Wales and the affected local authorities to ensure passengers and road users are still able to get to where they need to be during this essential upgrade work.”