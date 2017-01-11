Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based law firm helped make Christmas a happy one for low income families and children affected by illness.

Hunter Lawyers donated more than 100 Christmas presents to various children’s charities across Chester and the Wirral.

Managing director Lucas Hunter said: “The local community is very important to us and we are pleased to be in a position to give something back.”

Fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charity at Arrowe Park, one of the charities to benefit, Megun Owen, said: “We are very grateful for the generosity of Hunter Lawyers and we look forward to working with them in the future.”