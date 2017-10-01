Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester law firm has confirmed its move into the prestigious city centre building HQ.

Knights 1759 – which claims to be the fastest-growing professional services business in the UK – will move its team of 65 professionals from its current premises on Cuppin Street to the office space overlooking Chester Racecourse which is being leased by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC).

Knights says the relocation supports its overall growth plans in the North West.

After growing the team fivefold in three years, Sally Wightman, office leader said that the move to the new premises is an exciting step for the Chester office and is a strategic move for Knights to continue its growth in the region.

“The space on offer at HQ is ideal and meets the needs of Knights’ team culture, working across one floor in an open-plan, high-quality environment,” said Sally.

“Our professionals have been operating across the region from our Chester office since October 2013 and during that time we have expanded our team of experts by attracting high-calibre professionals with city and niche sector expertise – something we are very proud of.

“We are looking forward to continuing our growth in Chester welcoming additional talented professionals and specialist teams to Knights.”

Cash-strapped CWaC is renting out office space in HQ in a bid to save £2.4m over the next four years.

Chester Race Company moved into HQ earlier this year, taking over 700 square metres of space on the fourth floor.

Cllr David Armstrong, cabinet member for legal and finance, said: “The units at HQ are proving to be well sought after and are attracting quality business in the region like Knights 1759 and Chester Race Company. We’re pleased to welcome Knights’ Chester team to these high-profile offices to help the business expand further.

“The signing of this lease with Knights highlights that Chester is a thriving city where businesses continue to grow.”

Knights 1759 recently opened new offices in Wilmslow to accelerate growth in the North West. Knights also has offices in Derby, Chester, Cheltenham, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Oxford.

Knights achieved a 64% increase in turnover from £20.5 million to £33.5 million in the last 12 months having grown significantly from £8 million in 2011.