Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company behind leading noodle bar chain Wok & Go is about to branch out with the opening of a completely new restaurant concept in Chester city centre.

Jack Burrito in Northgate Street aims to ‘breathe new life’ into the humble jacket potato with a range of ‘delicious' fillings inspired by South American flavours, which will also be available in burritos.

Work is ongoing to transform a former wedding shop into Jack Burrito ready for a mid June opening.

Customers will be able to eat-in or takeaway, providing an alternative option for lunch or a quick dinner.

On the menu will be fillings including ground beef, chicken, pulled pork, chorizo and falafel alongside sauces and additional toppings such as sweetcorn salsa and smoked chipotle.

Jack Burrito is the brainchild of Des Pheby, who developed the original concept for Wok & Go, which is now a nationwide chain with its headquarters in Grange Road, Chester.

Operating under parent company PFC Group, Wok & Go has 20 stores across the UK. A further 10 are due to open this year at locations including Ellesmere Port, Manchester and Preston.

The company says its popular ethos of ‘fresh food, cooked to order and served fast’ will play a key part in the Jack Burrito approach.

Des Pheby, managing director and founder of Wok & Go and PFC Group, said: “It’s fitting that we’re opening our first Jack Burrito on Northgate Street as that’s where I opened the first Wok & Go back in 2008.

"Nine years and 20 stores later it’s been a great success for us and I’m hopeful that our jacket potato and burrito concept will prove just as popular.”

“We’ve seen all sorts of dishes reinvented over the past few years but it struck me that no-one is really doing anything with the good old jacket potato. Our menu unites the humble spud with fillings with a contemporary twist, which can also be packed into a tasty tortilla.”

A second Jack Burrito is already earmarked for Leeds city centre and a third will open on the campus of Aston University in Birmingham later in the year.