Handmade for Dementia North West & UK have donated 60 dementia twiddle items to Beeston View at Iddenshall Care Home, Tarporley.

The Chester-based knitting group is run by care home and retirement village singer Sharon Holdstock, whose stage name is Sharon Wallace.

Sharon volunteers at The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester where she was first introduced to the NHS pattern of the dementia twiddle mitt. She started making them and soon realised that the care homes that she sings at would benefit the people there living with dementia.

After realising that more people would be needed to help as many care homes and hospitals as possible, Handmade for Dementia North West group was started on Facebook.

Kings College and Princess Alexandra Hospitals in London heard about the group and requested the twiddle mitts, hence the name change of the group to North West & UK.

The group meet in Chester at the Piper Public House in Hoole on Mondays from 1-3pm to make the items and on Tuesday, May 16, they will be celebrating their first anniversary by exceeding the amount of donations to 650 plus.

If your care home would like any of the items HFDNW&UK make, please contact SharonHoldstock@aol.com