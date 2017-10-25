Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King’s School in Chester hosted its annual harvest festival celebration working with the Share Aid charity.

The Share Aid charity - which runs the ShareShop in Chester - supports the issues of homelessness, extreme poverty and refugees by distributing donated food and drink to those who need it most.

Huge amounts of donated food and drink were received from pupils, filling the tables with all sorts of delicious goods.

The morning assembly focused on the importance of the harvest festival and its wide-reaching benefits.

Following the assembly, pupils assisted the Share Aid team in loading the donated goods into the delivery van, ready to be distributed.

Their donated food and drink has already been distributed to homeless people in Chester, food banks across Flintshire and Cheshire as well as selected refugee camps across Europe.

The King’s School would like to thank everyone who donated to this worthwhile cause, the generosity shown by pupils and parents was admirable.

Manager of the ShareShop in Chester, Ann-Marie Chamberlain, said: “This is wonderful, the students from The King’s School flooded the ShareShop with their generosity and an unbelievable amount of food for the homeless and families in need.

“Thank you all so very much for your support.”