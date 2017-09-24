Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirteen intrepid King’s School cadets from Chester have conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The gruelling task is to climb the peaks on Pen-y- ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, usually in this order, and in under 12 hours.

These peaks form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

(Image: UGC)

The route is 24-miles long, and includes 5,200ft (1,585m) of ascent.

Heavy rain and tired limbs were no match for their high spirits however and they finished the journey in triumphant form.

The cadets raised over £1,200 for the Royal British Legion and are all really proud to have contributed towards the work of this worthy charity.