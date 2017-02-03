Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children in Chester who want to make music are invited to join the band.

The City of Chester Band has teamed up with the Musical Routes Music Education Hub for Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester Councils , to form a junior band.

The new group is aimed at children aged seven-11.

The band’s musical director Ewan Easton MBE is behind the new initiative and will be involved in teaching brass instruments to all ages and levels of ability.

Raw beginners will learn things like maintaining a relaxed but upright posture, which allows players to play fluently, in a fun environment.

The junior band meets on Mondays in term time between 6-7pm at St Luke’s Church in Huntington .

Tuition is free but there is a small charge to offset the cost of room hire.

On reaching 11, children will be invited to progress to the training band which comprises musicians up to the age of 80.

To find out more contact Tony Blain (kitchlal@yahoo.co.uk or tel: 07913109951).