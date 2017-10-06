Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

General manager of Carden Park and head of the Cheshire Hoteliers Association Paul Bayliss will represent the North of England as the only hotelier to be shortlisted for the prestigious Independent Hotelier Award.

The Independent Hoteliers Award takes place annually and aims to recognise the passion of independently spirited hoteliers who drive the sector forward with creativity and wisdom, together with new businesses.

The nominees bring true innovation and coveted ideas around guest experience and business efficiency and champion all that make independent hotels such amazing places to stay.

Mr Bayliss said: “Actually winning the award would be a big deal for our region’s hospitality and tourism industry, as well as for the newly independent Carden Park Country Estate.

“We have just completed a £4 million restoration project which we hope will bring even more visitors here.”

Mr Bayliss, who is newly appointed chief of Cheshire Hoteliers Association, previously led and grew Europe’s largest Hoteliers Association in Manchester.

At the top of his agenda is recognition and reward for a hardworking workforce across the Cheshire hospitality sector as well as his passion for helping others through his work with charity which is extremely important to him.

Gaining his MBE in 2006 for his services to the Army, Mr Bayliss said: “People development is what I enjoy doing.”

Serving in the Royal Logistical Corps for almost 25 years, he was responsible for vocational training of young soldiers.

As an instructor at the Army School of Catering he helped soldiers gain NVQs as well as English and maths qualifications, whilst serving the country.

Previous winners of the Independent Hotelier’s Award have mainly included hoteliers from the south of England - Kate Levin, general manager of The Capital in Knightsbridge, Olga Polizzi who owns Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall and Hotel Endsleigh in Devon.

To vote or learn more on the award visit www.independenthotelshow.co.uk/awards/independent-hotelier-shortlist

The Independent Hotel Show takes place at London’s Olympia on October 17-18.

Winners will be announced on October 17 at the show.