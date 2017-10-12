Evaline Weaver is a happy four-year-old girl despite the challenges she has already faced in her young life.

Since birth, little Evaline from Hardy Close, Great Sutton , has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking because she has cerebral palsy.

There is an operation that could help but the cost is £21,000 as the surgery is not available on the NHS .

When Chester Mill Hotel owner Gordon Vickers heard about Evaline’s plight he wanted to do something to help raise cash towards a fund-raising push headed by Evaline’s dad Tim.

Four-year-old Evaline Weaver of Great Sutton who needs a £21,000 operation to give her a much greater range of movement
Four-year-old Evaline Weaver of Great Sutton who needs a £21,000 operation to give her a much greater range of movement

Mr Vickers arranged a Las Vegas Fun Casino Cruise on Monday, October 16, and is inviting people to sign up. Tickets are £28, with £20 from each one going directly into the Evaline Weaver fund.

The canal cruise includes a four-course dinner prepared and served by the Mill Hotel kitchens on the two-and-a-half hour journey, with free fun roulette-style games played.

Prizes will go to the table with the most chips and individual winners are selected by cutting a deck of cards.

Mr Vickers, who belongs to The Rotary Club of Ellesmere Port , hopes the evening will raise £1,000. Other members have already supported the same worthy initiative.

He said: "A few weeks ago I was watching TV and there was a little girl on who could not walk without the help of sticks with three legs on each.

Gordon Vickers, managing director of the Mill Hotel & Spa.

"She was born with cerebral palsy. She was asked what was her most love wish in life. Her answer was, to be able to walk and play with my friends. I was very touched by this cause."

Evaline lives with mum and dad, Becky and Tim, who noticed Evaline was a bit slow reaching her milestones when aged 18 months but have since witnessed ‘amazing progress’.

Tim said: “Daily life is a struggle for Evaline and the surgery has the possibility to make her life that little bit easier.”

In addition, the Mill Hotel & Spa is offering a complimentary discount voucher for £5 off in the Canaletto Restaurant or spa for every £5 donated at the hotel towards Evaline’s operation.

For bookings, call 01244 350035. To find out how to make a donation click here .

Read More

Top news stories