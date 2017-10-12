Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evaline Weaver is a happy four-year-old girl despite the challenges she has already faced in her young life.

Since birth, little Evaline from Hardy Close, Great Sutton , has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking because she has cerebral palsy.

There is an operation that could help but the cost is £21,000 as the surgery is not available on the NHS .

When Chester Mill Hotel owner Gordon Vickers heard about Evaline’s plight he wanted to do something to help raise cash towards a fund-raising push headed by Evaline’s dad Tim.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Mr Vickers arranged a Las Vegas Fun Casino Cruise on Monday, October 16, and is inviting people to sign up. Tickets are £28, with £20 from each one going directly into the Evaline Weaver fund.

The canal cruise includes a four-course dinner prepared and served by the Mill Hotel kitchens on the two-and-a-half hour journey, with free fun roulette-style games played.

Prizes will go to the table with the most chips and individual winners are selected by cutting a deck of cards.

Mr Vickers, who belongs to The Rotary Club of Ellesmere Port , hopes the evening will raise £1,000. Other members have already supported the same worthy initiative.

He said: "A few weeks ago I was watching TV and there was a little girl on who could not walk without the help of sticks with three legs on each.

"She was born with cerebral palsy. She was asked what was her most love wish in life. Her answer was, to be able to walk and play with my friends. I was very touched by this cause."

Evaline lives with mum and dad, Becky and Tim, who noticed Evaline was a bit slow reaching her milestones when aged 18 months but have since witnessed ‘amazing progress’.

Tim said: “Daily life is a struggle for Evaline and the surgery has the possibility to make her life that little bit easier.”

In addition, the Mill Hotel & Spa is offering a complimentary discount voucher for £5 off in the Canaletto Restaurant or spa for every £5 donated at the hotel towards Evaline’s operation.

For bookings, call 01244 350035. To find out how to make a donation click here .