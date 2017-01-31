Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is hosting an anti-Trump protest after the American president sparked worldwide anger by halting all refugee admissions and temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The rally will take place this Friday (February 3), between 6.30-7.30pm, outside Chester Town Hall with everyone invited to go along and show solidarity.

Organiser Nala Rollo has entitled the protest ‘Chester against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’ after criticism of Prime Minister Theresa May for being the first foreign leader to visit the controversial new president and her refusal to condemn her American counterpart’s actions which have been branded ‘racist’ .

Mrs May has since defended her decision to invite Donald Trump on a state visit to Britain as thousands of protesters took to the streets across the UK and more than 1.5 million people signed a petition to try to stop the trip from going ahead.

The Facebook page advertising Friday’s event in Chester reads: “Under President Trump’s policy all refugees from war-torn Syria are banned indefinitely and people from seven Muslim-majority nations are barred for 90 days.

“Trump’s ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights. Theresa May’s collusion with Trump must end.

“Let’s stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump’s hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain.”

So far more than 130 people have expressed an interest in the protest and 46 say they are definitely going. Chester held demonstrations on the day Trump was inaugurated (January 20)with banners dropped from bridges featuring the slogan 'Build bridges not walls'.