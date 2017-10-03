Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A porter based at the Countess of Chester Hospital has been sent to prison for six years after being convicted of historic sexual offences.

Wayne Crow, 56, had pleaded not guilty to eight sexual offences against a male victim who was a child at the time.

But the jury at Chester Crown Court didn’t believe Crow, of Stanlaw Road, Ellesmere Port, who was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life last Thursday (September 28).

All charges related to incidents that took place between January 1980 and August 1985.

The Countess of Chester Hospital has confirmed Crow was suspended when the allegations first came to light and is no longer employed by the trust.

Investigating officer detective constable Robert Moore said: “The victim in this case has suffered greatly over the years and he has shown great bravery and courage in coming forward and talking about what happened to him over 30-years-ago.

“Crow has shown a blatant disregard for the victim, making him come to court and give evidence during trial and re-living what happened to him all those years ago. I hope he will be able to find some justice in the sentence that has been handed down to him.

“We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously − no matter how long ago they took place. Victims of non-recent sexual offences can have the confidence in coming forward. We want to reassure victims that we are committed to tackling this type of crime and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“The force has a Dedicated Rape Unit that deals specifically with this type of crime and has specialist officers who are able to provide support to victims and witnesses throughout an investigation. I would encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness of a sexual offence to come forward and report it.”

Anyone wishing to report a sexual offence can contact Cheshire Police on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.