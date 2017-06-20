Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If this week's scorching temperatures are starting to prove too much for you, you might actually be pleased to learn that 'extensive thunderstorms' are on the way.

The Met Office has forecast heavy and thundery bouts of rain for Cheshire West starting from the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 21) which could even lead to 20mm or 30mm of rainfall in the space of a couple of hours.

And although there will be bouts of sunny and dry spells throughout the day, severe weather is set to kick in on late Wednesday afternoon with torrential downpours, frequent lightning and a chance of hail which could result in some disruption if local transport routes start to flood.

The yellow warning for rain will be in force until 6am on Thursday (June 22).

A Met Office spokesperson said that areas of severe weather are not expected to occur at the same time across the whole warning area.