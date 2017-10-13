Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Headstart Nursery Upton and Headstart-On-The-Hill Chester have received national recognition for going above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid.

With its robust processes and documentation, the nursery staff strive to keep children safe by minimising risks and accidents and giving parents greater reassurance.

Headstart Nursery and Headstart-On-The-Hill have been awarded Millie’s Mark by National Day Nurseries Association in collaboration with Department for Education and Millie’s Trust.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012.

Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson have campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that nurseries have met this.

In addition it shows they work hard to keep these crucial skills in the forefront of employees’ minds, so they are competent and can apply paediatric first aid in any situation.

Manager at Headstart Nursery in Upton, Leanne Toohey, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark. This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

Chief executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Purnima Tanuku added: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the nursery, it shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.

“Becoming a Millie’s Mark’s nursery is a clear indicator for parents that this nursery has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe.”