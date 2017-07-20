Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hammond in Chester has been celebrating 100 years of performance excellence during 2017.

Since its beginnings as a dance class in 1917 under the direction of Miss Irene Hammond in the Ballroom at The Grosvenor Hotel in Chester, The Hammond has provided a supportive and nurturing environment for talented young performers.

To mark this special occasion, more than 100 Hammond alumni travelled to Chester from all over the UK, Europe and the world to visit their old school, meet friends and see a very special gala celebration show, which showcased The Hammond and featured every student in the school.