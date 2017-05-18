Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Half Marathon takes place this Sunday (May 21) and inevitably will have a severe impact on roads in and around the city centre.

A list of road closures has been published and affects Chester, Bache, Mollington, Saughall, Woodbank, Shotwick, Ledsham, Capenhurst and Shotwick Park.

The following lengths of road will be closed at 5.30am for a maximum duration of eight and a half hours:

Northgate Street – Hunter Street to Eastgate Street

St Werburgh Street – Northgate Street to Eastgate Street

Eastgate Street – Northgate Street to The Eastgate

Foregate Street – The Eastgate to St John Street

St John Street – Foregate Street to Little St John Street

The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for a maximum duration of two and a half hours:

Watergate Street – Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road

Nuns Road – Black Friars to New Crane Street / Watergate Street

City Walls Road – Stanley Place to New Crane Street / Watergate Street

New Crane Street – Stadium Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road

The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for a maximum duration of five and a half hours:

Raymond Street – Canal Street to Bouveire Street

Cheyney Road – Stadium Way to Parkgate Road

Bouverie Street – Cheyney Road to Garden Lane/Raymond Street

Walpole Street – Parkgate Road to Bouverie Street

Garden Lane – Cheyney Road to Canal Street

Canal Street – Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street

Upper Northgate Street – Canal Street to The Northgate

Northgate Street – The Northgate to Hunter Street

Saughall Road - Cheyney Road to Deva Link

Stadium Way - Whipcord Lane to Saughall Road

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8am for a maximum duration of two hours:

Bridge Street – Grosvenor Street to Watergate Street

Watergate Street – Bridge Street to Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for a maximum duration of four and a half hours:

Old Parkgate Road – Parkgate Road to Townfield Lane

Blacon Avenue – Blacon Hall Road to Countess Way Roundabout

Parkgate Road (Northbound) – Walpole Street to Countess Way Roundabout

Parkgate Road - Countess Way Roundabout to the A5117

Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road Southern Link Road - Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for a maximum duration of five hours:

Deva Link – Saughall Road to Countess Way Roundabout​ CHM / TRO / v3

The following length of road will be closed at 8.30am for a maximum duration of three and a half hours:

Parkgate Road – The A5117 to the A550 Welsh Road

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.45am for a maximum duration of one hour:

Grosvenor Street - Grosvenor Roundabout to Bridge Street

Grosvenor Road (Northbound) - Overleigh Roundabout to Grosvenor Roundabout

The following length of road will be closed at 9am for a maximum duration of 30 minutes:

Nicholas Street (northbound) at its junction with Watergate Street

St Martin’s Way/Nicholas Street (southbound) - Watergate Street to Grosvenor Roundabout

The following lengths of road will be closed at 9.15am for a maximum duration of two and a half hours:

Woodbank Lane – The A550 Welsh Road to Parkgate Road

Lodge Lane – Woodbank Lane to Church Road

Church Road – Fiddlers Lane to Newcroft

Fiddlers Lane – Long Lane to Parkgate Road

The traffic order will also:

Suspend the bus lane on Upper Northgate Street between Delamere Street and George Street from 9.30am for a maximum duration of three hours.

Suspend the one-way restrictions at 9.30am for a maximum duration of three hours on Hunter Street between its junction with Hunters Walk and a point 45 metres west its junction with Northgate Street.

Prohibit loading and unloading at 5.30am for a maximum duration of eight and a half hours on Upper Northgate Street/Northgate Street between its junctions with Canal Street and St Werburgh Street.

Prohibit waiting at 6am for a maximum duration of four hours on Grosvenor Street (south side) - from the Saddle Inn to The Grosvenor Museum.

Prohibit waiting at 6am for a maximum duration of six and a half hours on Garden Lane (west side) - from a point five metres south of the party wall of numbers 51/53 Garden Lane for a distance of 10 metres in a northerly direction.

Alternative routes for traffic:

Eastbound traffic diverted from New Crane Street should proceed via Sealand Road, A494 Aston Hill, A55 North Wales Expressway, A5104 and A483.

Traffic diverted from Parkgate Road (Welsh Road to Countess Way section) should proceed via A550 Welsh Road, B5463 Ledsham Road, A41 Chester Road/Liverpool Road and A5116 Liverpool Road.

Traffic diverted from Parkgate Road (Walpole Street to Countess Way section) should proceed via A5116 Liverpool Road and Countess Way.

Traffic diverted at Overleigh Roundabout should proceed via Overleigh Road, Handbridge, Lower Bridge Street, Pepper Street, Vicar Lane, Love Street and use A5268 St Oswalds Way.