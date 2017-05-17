Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraising athletes gathered in Hobson’s Café in Hoole to make their final preparations to run in the Essar Chester Half Marathon this weekend in aid of former tri-athlete Peter Fabian.

Peter, 62, who lives in Hoole, was an active member of Chester Triathlon Club, Chester Road Club and Total Fitness before suffering a catastrophic stroke over one year ago.

This left him with a dense right-sided weakness along with speech and communication difficulties that have meant big lifestyle changes.

Mike Barley, of The Big Let Co, has brought together a team of six runners to support Peter with the help of partner Berni Pedder.

Mike said: “We are proud to be helping to raise funds for Peter’s therapy.

“Peter is working hard to regain normal function and there are already encouraging developments as the months go on. Unfortunately the NHS support has considerably reduced and we want to fill the gap to support Peter and his wife Deri in raising funds which will allow Peter to continue to improve his communication skills and mobility.”

Chester based company The Big Let Co already have strong links with the Essar Chester Half Marathon - they support the team of pace runners who are such a popular feature of the event.

Mike added: “The Essar Chester Half Marathon has a massive reputation for charity fundraising by its runners and we are privileged to be part of this.”

People are invited to make donations to Peter via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-barley- 2