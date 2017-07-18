Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A highly emotive performance by the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s Inclusion Project - including a group from Chester - brought audiences to tears as it performed its specially commissioned piece Making Waves in the famous pavilion.

Funded by the ScottishPower Foundation, the concert saw four community groups each present their own unique performance and then join as one for the finale, Making Waves, which combined the key messages of the Llangollen Eisteddfod - peace, unity and diversity.

(Image: EaglesNestPhotography)

The piece, which featured wording in English, Welsh and Portuguese, was written based on the four groups’ own thoughts on the concept of the theme ‘making waves’, which spoke of the free flowing waves of emotion and sea connecting people from distant shores.

WISP Dance Club, from Mold, opened the show with a performance of the last section of their latest choreography, Away.

(Image: EaglesNestPhotography)

Created by Uma O’Neill, the dance was inspired by an image from Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, which depicts the peach being carried across the ocean by thousands of birds.

The KIM Choir, from Holywell, then followed with the highly emotive piece, Candle on the Water.

(Image: EaglesNestPhotography)

Inspired by the theme of Making Waves, the choir was reminded of the different waves of emotion people experience throughout their lives, which led to their choice of song.

SCOPE Flamenco Group, from Chester, turned up the tempo, wowing the audience with the Tamborea.

(Image: EaglesNestPhotography)

Inspiring the audience to clap along throughout the showcase, the group members truly brought the flavor of Spain to the Royal International Pavilion’s stage.

The individual performances were brought to a close by Amigos Y Gymuned from Wrexham, with a rendition of O Mar Enrola Na Areia and Si Hei Lwli Mabi – traditional songs from both Portugal and Wales.

A performance of Making Waves then signalled the grand finale for the concert.

(Image: EaglesNestPhotography)

Executive officer and trustee of ScottishPower Foundation Ann McKechin said: “To see the hard work of everyone involved culminate in such a stunning performance was beautiful and truly overwhelming.

“Every single person – on and off stage – involved with the Inclusion Project has contributed to the success of Making Waves and I would like to congratulate each any every one of them.”

For more information about 2017’s Inclusion Project, visit: www.llangollen.net