Chester Grosvenor 76 Round Table held its annual pensioners party at Cheshire View in Christleton.

The event provided a three course meal, entertainment and a gift to those aged over 50 in the Chester area.

The party provided elderly residents of Chester with the opportunity to meet and have lunch with others at what can be a particularly lonely time of year.

The event hosted the highest number of guests to date totalling a number of 160 elderly Chester residents and volunteers.

It was also the first year that the event was held at Cheshire View which provided a dance floor that was well used during the event.

Chester Round Table would also like to thank Booth Mansion, Tesco Chester, Here and Now Chester and Sainsbury’s Caldy Valley for donating the raffle prizes.