Chester's five star Grosvenor hotel is recruiting a new doorman or woman with discretion and professionalism ‘a must’ – as well being able to park expensive cars without bumping them!

The front of house linkman – to give the role its proper title – is the first person to greet a guest going in for a drink, an overnight stay or dinner in the Michelin-starred restaurant.

Valet parking means guests often alight from their Bentley, Jag, Ferrari or Aston Martin at the front door leaving the linkman to drive their car to the car park around the back.

Many rich and high profile guests have stayed at The Grosvenor over the years from Princess Diana to film star James Mason and American singer Beyoncé.

The front of house linkman will work alongside a team that includes David Coates, who has held the position of linkman at the hotel for almost 20 years.

David said: “The Chester Grosvenor is such a diverse place to work.

"We are very much like a family with many members of the team, myself included, having worked here with pride for a great number of years.

“Meeting hundreds of people a day and thousands in a week, there is never a dull moment. Although we obviously work with the utmost discretion and professionalism, meeting some of our high-profile guests is always a treat, as is valet parking some of the spectacular cars that arrive at the front door!”

Keeping the front of house area clean and tidy is a key part of the job, which is made far easier with the support of the huge housekeeping team and maintenance engineer on call 24/7.

David continues: “The Chester Grosvenor is the only place I have worked that has a dedicated painter on hand to touch up marks and scuffs each and every day as Harry Shepherd, our hotel manager carries out his thorough walk of the building.”

Owned by the Duke of Westminster, the renowned Five AA Red Star Hotel dates back to 1865. The hotel prides itself on ‘a lifelong commitment to the ultimate customer experience and excellence’.

A spokesperson said: “As the very first person that guests are greeted by as they walk into the building, the position of front of house linkman is one that the hotel and its management team hold in extremely high regard. With training, tradition and that all important ‘Grosvenor feeling’ that has been passed down for over 150 years, finding the right candidate is vital.

“From ensuring a warm and cheerful welcome and transporting luggage to maintaining an immaculate hotel lobby, presentation is key throughout the role, as well as that all important driving licence for valet parking guests cars.”

Linkmen could once be found in the lobbies of hotels the length and breadth of the country. Steeped in tradition, The Chester Grosvenor is one of the few hotels that has preserved this ‘elegant and important role’.

The salary is not being revealed for ‘HR reasons’ but is open to male and female candidates despite the ‘linkman’ title.

For more details and to apply, contact Sarah Ballam, front of house manager, by emailing Sarah.Ballam@ChesterGrosvenor.com.