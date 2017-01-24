Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best in contemporary art from the region will form part of the 12th Open Art Exhibition which comes to the Grosvenor Museum in Chester in March.

The exhibition gives artists in the area a chance to show their work and provide a diverse and stimulating display for the public.

A total of £1,850 will be awarded in prizes. The first prize is £1,000, with a second prize of £500 and a third prize of £250. Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to vote for their favourite work, and the Visitors’ Choice will win £100.

The exhibition will be opened by Sarah Maxfield, area director north, Arts Council England. It will be selected by Maxine Bristow, programme leader MA fine art, University of Chester; John Renshaw, Emeritus Professor of Fine Art, University of Chester; and Peter Boughton, keeper of art, West Cheshire Museums.

Bringing in days are February 24 and 25. The exhibition will run from March 9–June 21.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The Grosvenor Museum’s Open Art Exhibitions are always very popular. Last time 270 artists submitted work and the exhibition was seen by more than 24,000 visitors. We look forward to another successful exhibition.”

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Grosvenor Museum’s website www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk. They are also available from Samantha Belsham at the Grosvenor Museum, call 01244 972197 or e-mail samantha.belsham@cheshirewest.gov.uk.