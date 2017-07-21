Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire artist Anne Lever has presented two of her paintings to Chester’s Grosvenor Museum.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Anne Lever’s 2014 oil paintings Soval Old Lodge, Isle of Lewis and On Suinival, Isle of Lewis are gloriously tactile and expressive, with their rich colours and luscious textures.

“Anne presented them to the museum following her successful exhibition here last year and I am most grateful for her generous donation.”

Anne Lever said: “Both paintings were inspired by an autumn visit to the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

“Soval Old Lodge, which I am holding in the photograph, began when my eye was caught by the light on the corrugated iron roof of an old stone house in its landscape of dying rushes, tight up against a hill.

“I used flat square brushes for the planes of the landscape and tried to ‘lock’ the shape of the building into its background by using scratched lines and thick dark paint. I was trying to get to the essence of the building in its surroundings, not to describe it in reality.

“On Suinival attempts to transmit something of what I experienced on a cold wet day, when a low shaft of sun broke through the cloud and lit up the grass and moss of the peat I was struggling through, and the scoured rock of the hillside.

“I put on the paint thickly with a palette knife and scraped and rubbed in places to show the planes of the landscape. This is an ancient landscape, with deep layers of peat laid down over thousands of years over some of the oldest rock on the planet.”

Anne Lever left her practice as a lawyer in London to live and paint in rural Cheshire. She studied with Robin Child at his Art Research Centre and is a member of the Rosvik Collective, a group of artists interested in landscape art.

Inspired by her love and knowledge of the British landscape and its history, her work is ordered by geometry and infused with feeling for the spirit of place.

Working in the imaginative Neo-Romantic tradition, her art is influenced by the French master Paul Cezanne (1839-1906), the American painter Richard Diebenkorn (1922-1993) and the British artist Keith Vaughan (1912-1977). Exhibiting widely and with a growing following, her work is in many private collections.

The Grosvenor Museum is open Monday–Saturday 10.30am-5pm and Sunday 1-4pm, admission free, donations welcome.