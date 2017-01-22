Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at the University of Chester have been learning about sustainability from the general manager of a city hotel.

Richard Grove gave a master class to tourism undergraduate students at the Queen’s Park Campus.

Mr Grove conveyed to students that luxury hotels can have a more sustainable approach to business without compromising the guest experience.

He has a wealth of experience in global hotel brands and was impressed by the students’ understanding of sustainability.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to share my experiences of implementing sustainability in The Chester Grosvenor with the students. Sharing knowledge and inspiring students to become the next generation of hotel managers is very important to me.”

In the second phase of this session the students will visit the hotel and see at first-hand how Richard and his team put sustainability into practice.

Head of department for marketing, tourism and events management at the university, Dr Andrew Lyon, said: “We are very privileged to have one of the UK’s leading hotels on our doorstep and to hear Richard talk about his career and managing such an iconic hotel was a great experience for the students. Richard’s knowledge and enthusiasm for sustainability and quality was certainly inspiring for the group.”