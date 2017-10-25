Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor hotel is ringing the changes to position its La Brasserie restaurant and bar as one of the premier destination venues in the city centre .

Business owners Bespoke Hotels have seen an opportunity following the departure of Rococo Chocolates from the front of the grade II-listed building, which is still the property of His Grace, the Duke of Westminster .

Proposals include a new, prominent entrance directly into La Brasserie through a revolving glass door to stop draughts.

There would be full height glass panels fronting Eastgate Street with two sections that slide open on hot days with ropes suspended from brass barrier posts to prevent members of the public wandering in this way.

A document supporting the planning application states: “The proposals aim to create a sophisticated ambience which will reflect the status that the Chester Grosvenor has traditionally held in the city centre.”

The lighted ceiling lantern will be retained and ceiling vaults decorated in gold leaf with concealed perimeter lighting. Ceiling light pendants will be replaced with large, feature chandeliers.

Banquette seating will be remodelled and finished in dark blue leather as will new banquette and booths. New dining chairs will be finished in either a tan or real leather finish while the dining table tops will be black marble.

Decorative mirror panels to the walls will be refurbished while the bar and back bar will be remodelled ‘to provide a visual focus to the Brasserie’.

Bespoke Hotels Chester Ltd, part of Bespoke Hotels Ltd, was granted a 99-year lease from Grosvenor Estates, owner of the property’s freehold, starting in April, 2015. The parent company operates Hotel Gotham in Manchester which opened in 2015 to great acclaim from the ‘cool crowd’ and a promise to create ‘a fun, witty destination and a little bit naughty’.

A document backing the changes at The Chester Grosvenor, which was established in 1865, says: “The current use of La Brasserie, a restaurant and bar, will remain the same. The aim of the refurbishment is to re-establish the restaurant and bar as one of the destination venues in the city centre.”