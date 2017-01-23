Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester hotel is encouraging couples who married at the city centre establishment to share their wedding photographs and memories.

The Chester Grosvenor Hotel has a 151-year history on Eastgate Street and in celebration of the many weddings that have been held at the hotel over the years, staff are encouraging couples to share their photographs, videos and memories of their special day.

With six versatile ceremony rooms, the hotel blends tradition with contemporary touches, creating an elegant backdrop for weddings ranging from just two to 240 guests and each memory will be entered into an online collection.

To share their treasured memories and stories of weddings held at The Chester Grosvenor, please email Memories@ChesterGrosvenor.com or phone 01244 895692 by March 31 2017.

You can also share memories on Social media using the hashtag #CGmemories on Twitter @TheGrosvenor, via Facebook The Chester Grosvenor/chester.grosvenor, on Instagram:@chestergrosvenor on Pinterest: thegrosvenor.