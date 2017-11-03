Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor has appointed its first guest relations manager as part of the hotel’s ongoing dedication to excellence in hospitality.

Danielle Facer was officially announced as the five-star hotel’s guest relations manager after a year in the role of head receptionist.

Following a career in guest relations on international cruise liners and hotels, Danielle brings a great deal of experience to the hotel, and in August her passion for customer service and natural fit for the position led to her promotion.

This new role encompasses all the departments that service the hotel’s guests, and working alongside the hotel manager, Danielle is directly responsible for assisting guests with any requirements that they may have, liaising with the wider teams.

Requests can include such things as dinner reservations and spa appointments to welcoming VIP guests.

General manager Richard Grove comments: “We have always maintained exceptionally high levels of customer service throughout the hotel.

“However, the appointment of a dedicated guest relations manager ensures that every single guest receives that ‘above and beyond’ attitude that we are famed for.

“Danielle has thrown herself into the challenges of this newly created position with passion, energy and the determination to succeed.

“Since her new role began, she has already introduced several new reports and strategies for extracting and sharing guest information that will help the team to enhance guest stays, and ensure a truly memorable experience.”

Danielle is also responsible for collating all guest feedback and is fundamental to the smooth running and operation of the hotel.

She daily monitors and responds to feedback and reviews which come through online review sites, in addition to hotel survey responses.

For more information on The Chester Grosvenor, please visit www.chestergrosvenor.com.