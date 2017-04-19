Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists heading into Chester have been caught in a major snarl-up due to the failure of temporary traffic lights.

Traffic heading into the city from the south has been particularly badly affected after the lights at the junction of Lower Watergate Street with Nuns Road and City Walls Road were stuck on red.

Travel website Inrix reports: "Queueing traffic due to traffic light failure on A548 Watergate Street in both directions at Nuns Road / City Walls Road, congestion to A5268 Nicholas Street / Watergate Street and to Stadium Way.

"A temporary traffic light at the junction with Nuns Road has failed and as a result traffic around the city is very heavily congested."

Chronicle sports journalist Dave Powell, who was travelling from his Oswestry home to work in Sealand Road, said: "It took me an hour to travel a quarter of a mile from Overleigh roundabout to the traffic lights that were not changing but constantly stuck on red."