A local McDonald’s franchisee has kindly donated football equipment to local FA Community Club Upton JFC’s ‘Footy 4 Females’ project.

The initiative encourages female family members or friends of the team’s young players and female members of the community to get involved in the sport at weekly recreational training sessions.

Jeanette Roe – who owns four McDonald’s restaurants in Chester – has donated balls, bibs and a set of training cones.

Jeanette said: ‘‘I am so pleased to be able to donate this football equipment to the ‘Football 4 Females’ project. It’s a fantastic idea and it’s great to be a part of its growing success. We’ll be following their footballing careers closely!’’

Lindsay Carrington, Footy 4 Females organiser from Upton JFC, added: “We’re very grateful to Jeanette at McDonald’s for donating the equipment, the ladies are loving using everything in the training sessions!

“Everyone has really embraced the opportunity, looks forward to the weekly football session and are getting fitter while having fun playing football which is fantastic. “It’s great to know McDonald’s are happy to help the community with gestures like this.’’

McDonald’s is the longest standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and this year celebrates the 15th anniversary of its community programme.

In 2015 McDonald’s also launched the ‘Football Mum of the Year Award’ to encourage people across the UK to nominate a deserving ‘football mum’ who selflessly dedicates countless hours of their spare time – often while juggling work and childcare commitments – so that their kids can enjoy playing football.