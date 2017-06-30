Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thank goodness for Google.

Without it, we wouldn't have instant access to everything we want to know about anything in the world.

We all know that Kendal is famous for its mint cake and Manchester is known for being rainy, but what are the burning questions people are googling about Chester?

We used the search engine's autocomplete function to give us a hint at some of the most popular queries, and tried our hand at answering the questions people are super keen to know about Chester (including some things that don't actually have anything to do with Chester at all...).

What is Chester...?

What is Chester like?

Where do we start? It's brilliant! In the past few years it has been named the top place to live in the UK (more on that here ), the fifth happiest place in the country ( here ) and named one of the most desirable cities in the UK.

It's also unique, steeped in history and rich in culture, especially since the arrival of the £37m Storyhouse development earlier this year.

We can also boast great tourist attractions like Chester Zoo, Chester Racecourse - and the country's second most photographed clock after Big Ben - the Eastgate Clock!

What is Chester famous for?

Being the best preserved walled city in England. Chester was founded as a Roman fort in the year 79 and was one of the three major Roman army bases in the UK.

It's also known for its unique Rows in each of its four main streets. These are some of the most unusual in the country, and have allowed double level shopping for centuries.

What is Chesterfield famous for?

We're not as clued up on Chesterfield, but we'll say the crooked spire.

What is Chesterfield like?

Lovely, so we hear.

Where is Chester...?

Where is Chester Zoo?

Chester Zoo is located on Moston Road in Upton and is open between the hours of 10am-5pm.

Where is Chester-le-Street?

A town in County Durham.

Where is Chester near?

Chester is great because it's central to so many places. It sits on the River Dee, very close to the North Wales border, and is only 16 miles from Liverpool and 34 miles from Manchester.

Where is Chester in England?

See above.

Why is Chester...?

Why is Chester called Chester?

Chester was founded by the Romans as Deva Victrix iaccording to ancient cartographer Ptolemy, as a fortress during the Roman expansion north. It was named Deva either after the goddess of the Dee, or directly from the British name for the river.

When the Saxons invaded eastern England and eventually reached Cheshire, a battle was fought at Chester between the Welsh and the Saxons. The Saxons won and Chester fell into their hands.

They (The Saxons) were the ones who gave Chester its name. They called any group of Roman buildings a ceaster. In time this was corrupted to Chester.

Why is Chester Racecourse called the Roodee?

The small mounds in the centre of Chester Racecourse, like the one which marks the burial site of the statue, are known as 'roods'.

The popular name for the course is derived from this, as Roodee is a corruption of 'Rood Eye', meaning the Island of the Cross.

Why is Chester Nimitz important?

If you're into your American history, he was quite important. Chester W. Nimitz was commander of the US Pacific Fleet during World War Two. A brilliant strategist, he commanded all land and sea forces in the central Pacific.

Why is Chester PA so dangerous?

Chester, Pennsylvania has been named the most dangerous city to live in the entire state, according to crime rates. Violence, crime and economic hardship are said to be a part of the city's daily life.

Luckily, our Chester appears to be much safer.

Why does Chester...?

Why does Chester on Gunsmoke limp?

We assume this refers to Chester Goode, a character from the American Western drama series Gunsmoke which was popular in the 1960s.

As to why he limps, apparently Chester needed something to separate him from US Marshal Matt Dillon, so he was given a limp.

Why does Chester's dad wear a bag?

We must admit, we're stumped on this one.

Why does Chester have a stiff leg?

Chester from Gunsmoke seems to be a popular choice. However, we covered this question earlier.

Why does Chester smell?

Now there's a question! The 'Sealand stink' has been disgusting Chester residents for the past five years at least, and it's a problem that continues to attract complaints to this day.

Inspections revealed that the odour comes from an odour control scrubber unit at Chester sewage works on Sealand Road.

There have been other smells over the years in the same area, caused by muck spreading on the fields surrounding Sealanad Roads. At one point residents were unable to open their windows because of the 'stomach-churning' stench.

How is Chester...?

How is Chester to live?

Pretty good actually. The Sunday Times declared it one of the best places to live in Britain this year, based on school statistics and crime but also because it has that 'something special'.

They also mentioned the fact Chester has the highest proportion of long-term residents of more than 10 years than any of its other contenders.

An attractive city centre and easy access to the scenic glories of North Wales stood in its favour too.

How is Chester Zoo successful?

It was named the UK's most visited paid for attraction outside London last year after welcoming 1,694, 115 visitors in 2015 - a new record in its 85 year history.

New developments like Islands (the UK's biggest ever zoological development) which recreates the tropical habitats from far flung islands, as well as the critically endangered animals including tigers and orangutans, all add up to making the zoo the phenomenal success it is today.

How is Chesterfield sofa made?

If you are really interested, there are some great Youtube videos that show you how to do exactly that.

How is Chester Zoo funded?

As a charity, the majority of Chester Zoo's funding is visitor generated. A significant amount of their annual outreach activity is provided through Conservation and Research Grants which directly support conservation outreach activities worldwide.