Golfers swung into action to raise funds for a charity supporting people affected by motor neurone disease in Cheshire.

Vic Piercy and Alf Jones organised the charity golf day at Upton-by-Chester golf club in aid of the Cheshire branch of the MND Association.

Vic, aged 60, organises a charity event each year and in 2017 decided the MND Association should be the charity to benefit.

He was inspired in his efforts by his mother-in-law Margaret Endres who battled the incurable condition, while Alf wanted to do something to show his support in honour of his brother-in-law who also had MND.

The day welcomed nearly 200 participants, including the club’s golf pro Nick Sergeant and assistant pro Hannah Burford who ensured everything ran smoothly on the course.

The celebration continued into the evening with a charity dinner and auction. A host of prizes were up for grabs including jewellery donated by Beaverbrooks, a hamper of goodies donated by Coyle Michael men’s hair salon in Chester, and various items of sports memorabilia.

With sponsorship from Rainhill Industrial Services – who sponsored the tees – and Grosvenor Insurance Brokers – who sponsored the hole in one car – and other match funding a fantastic £7,500 was raised.

Vic said: “It was a brilliant day – even the weather was good! Everyone said they’d really enjoyed it. It was a great effort from all involved and I’d like to thank everyone for their support in raising these funds for a very important cause.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressive disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement, leading to the muscles wasting away. It can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk, and eventually, breathe. There is currently no cure for the condition, which kills five people every day in the UK.

The Cheshire branch of the MND Association runs regular support meetings for those with the condition and their carers, and funds specialist equipment and home adaptations to help people have a better quality of life.

Chairman of the Cheshire branch of the MND Association Joel Millett thanked everyone who helped make the day such a success.

He said: “This is a fantastic amount of money to have raised and it will make such a difference to many families in Cheshire who are affected by this cruel disease.

“We’re pleased to hear people enjoyed the day and would like to thank Vic and Alf for organising it and everyone who went along and showed their support.”