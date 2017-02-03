Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old Chester girl’s beloved puppy has gone missing as she recovers from open heart surgery.

Dory Regan’s family hope to get five-month-old dog Bo back before she comes out of intensive care.

They have appealed for the public’s help in tracking down the Border and Boston Terrier cross.

He has been missing from their dog sitter’s home in Blacon since Wednesday (February 1).

The Firs School pupil’s mum and dad Alex and Patrick got her Bo just before Christmas to help her get through this difficult time.

Dory’s auntie Christina Saunders said: “Dory adores Bo and always gets up early in the mornings to sit with him.

“She has been asking for him now she is out of surgery. Her mum was telling her she’ll soon be back with him before we knew he was missing.

“We are hoping to spread the word and find Bo before Dory comes home.”

‘Brave’ Dory is currently in intensive care at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Doctors found she had two holes in her heart last Easter, but they were too close together to be treated with a stent.

She went Alder Hey for the open heart surgery on Thursday afternoon.

Both an electrocardiogram and X-ray show the operation was a success and the 11-year-old is ‘doing well’.

Christina said: “Dory has been really brave during all of this.

"She was saying she wanted to be strong as she wants to have a family of her own.

“It looks like the surgery has gone OK and the holes in her heart have closed up.”

Having Bo back would be the perfect welcome home for Dory.

Christina, who has been out searching for him in Blacon, said the family were yet to hear from any wardens or vets.

Bo has been chipped and the family said there was a £250 reward for anyone who finds him.

What do you think of this story? Can you help find Bo? Let us know in the comments below.