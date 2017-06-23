Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final touches are being made to a new ice cream parlour in Chester city centre.

Fans of the sweet treat will no doubt be thrilled to hear they won't have to wait long for their fix as Gino's Gelato will swing open its doors for the first time at 10am on Saturday (June 24).

Chester has the honour of being the first UK branch of the Irish chain, and to celebrate there'll be freebies up for grabs.

Gino's prides itself on making its vegetarian and coeliac-friendly gelato fresh on the premises every day and claims to be lower in fat than regular ice cream.

But Gino's doesn't just deal in gelato - crepes and waffles are on the menu too.

Builders were busy bringing in the fixtures and fittings when The Chronicle paid a visit earlier today (June 23).

A post on the Gino's Gelato UK Facebook page earlier this week reads: "Thanks to all of our fans for your patience as we continue to tie up some loose ends before our store opens in Chester.

"It's been a long road but we can finally see the finish line!

"We can now confirm that we will be officially opening this Saturday, June 24th. We're super excited and can't wait to see you all!"