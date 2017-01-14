Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youth volunteer from Chester is preparing to travel to Cambodia with aid agency CAFOD.

Lizzie Haydon, 21, who studied geography and international development at the University of Chester, will spend almost three weeks at the end of January. Whilst there, she will meet local communities who have been helped by the fundraising and campaigning of the charity’s supporters in England and Wales.

She is currently participating in the CAFOD gap year scheme and has been volunteering at Just Youth in Salford since September. Lizzie said: “I absolutely cannot wait to get to Cambodia! Development is my passion; it is an area I’ve felt called to work in since my first experience overseas whilst I was still in high school.

“One of the most exciting parts of our experience will be the homestay that is planned! To spend a night with a community, as part of the community, will be such an incredible experience.”

CAFOD has been working in Cambodia since 1980 and continues to support vulnerable groups by enabling indigenous people to access land titles, protect their forests and to increase their food supply and income through organic farming. The charity also works with local organisations to support women to influence and become involved in local government.

Lizzie will visit various projects in country, before returning to the UK to finish her placement, where she will be able to share her experience with her local communities in England and Wales.

CAFOD representative in Chester, Bridget Fenwick said: “It’s great that Lizzie will get to experience first-hand the work of our partners and learn so much about communities so far away. When she returns to the UK, she will have the opportunity to continue to support the people she met in Cambodia through volunteering with CAFOD and sharing their experiences.”