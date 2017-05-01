Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fine art gallery in Chester is celebrating more than a decade of trading with an expansion and rebrand.

Castle Galleries, situated on St Michael’s Row in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, reopened as Castle Fine Art on Saturday (April 29).

The space, specialising in both original and signed limited edition art, will be three times the size of its former home in a new 3,705 square foot unit.

Castle Fine Art will host a celebratory event on Saturday, May 20, between 1-4pm, with special guest and contemporary realist Hamish Blakely.

Blakely began his career as an illustrator for brands such as The Body Shop and British Telecom and has since had solo exhibitions across the UK as well as been a growing figure in the international arts press.

Julie Webb, Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager, said: “Castle Galleries has always been a much loved and respected store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre and it is wonderful to see a tenant hit such a fantastic milestone.

“We’re even more pleased that they are marking this occasion with a new expansion in our centre.”

Frances Woodhouse, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, added: “This expansion will allow us to exhibit even more original and limited edition art in our gallery. We’ve experienced a fantastic ten years in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre – here’s to the next ten.”

Contact the gallery directly on 01244 345800 if you would like to attend their event on Saturday, May 20.