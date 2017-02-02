Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are urging lorry drivers to make sure their vehicles are extra secure when parked up following a spate of fuel thefts.

In recent days officers have received numerous reports of diesel being stolen from HGVs parked in lay-bys along the A55 in Chester.

Police are encouraging drivers to be vigilant and ensure they park in well-lit areas and stay away from isolated places.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “It’s important lorry drivers are aware of the best ways they can stay safe and prevent thieves stealing from them.

“If you’re a HGV driver I would encourage you to park somewhere which is well-lit, near other vehicles and preferably with CCTV. Drivers would also have better protection if they looked for a ‘Park Mark’ area.

“If anybody notices any suspicious activity please call us on 101 or in an emergency ring 999.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.