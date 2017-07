Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Chester as you've rarely seen it before.

In these fascinating images, taken by former Chester resident Stephen Jorgenson-Murray while he was on a plane to Dublin, you can make out some of the city's most familiar landmarks including Sealand Road and the Chester FC ground.

And in another, the runway at Airbus UK is also clearly visible.

Impressive aerial pictures capture Chester from the sky