Tickets are now on sale for the Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival 2017 which marks the beginning of this year’s local festival programme.

About 30,000 people are expected to flock to Chester Racecourse during the popular four day fest which organisers have dubbed as the ‘biggest line up of events ever assembled at the Roodee’.

Among the attractions are food and drink offerings, competitions and cooking lessons, a camp ground for authentic festival living and an arts and crafts showcase.

Principal organiser Stephen Wundke said: “It has been our ambition to grow this event every year and we believe this represents the strongest line-up we have ever put on.

“Apart from the amazing display of food and drink on offer, Camperfest will see nearly 2,000 people camping in the middle of the racecourse, an event in itself that more people book to attend every year.

“Artfest has already sold out for exhibitors with over 40 artists from all over the UK showing their art and we have just 30 places left of the 155 food and drink exhibitors. We expect this to be full by the end of the month.”

New for 2017, free cooking classes will be available for adults, and the ever popular free children’s cooking classes will make a welcome return.

“We have so many interactive activities that people can take part in, it is just incredible,” Stephen added. “They include a Junior Bake Off, Best Sausage competition and a Young Chef competition.

“We have an amazing new VIP area for people who purchase this ticket being catered for by Bar Lounge and those tickets, which are limited to 300 per day, go on sale this week as well.”

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace will be returning for the third year as one of the guest judges for the junior chef competition.

The Easter festival, sponsored by Allington Hughes Law, is now in its 18th year and has grown to become one of the largest of its type in the United Kingdom.

“When we first started we asked hoteliers when they would like to see an event staged that could influence their hotel bookings,” Stephen said.

“The Hotel Association, then headed by Phillip Martin, said his members would like to see something put on at Easter as there was nothing on in the city and occupancies were very low.

“We did as requested and are now happy to report that most hotels are now full over Easter.

“It means we have to move the event each year as the date changes but I think by now people know if its Easter, it must be the Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival.”

The event from April 15 to 17 has been valued by Manchester University as worth more than £2.4 million in economic benefit to Chester.

More information about the festival and how to buy tickets is available at www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk