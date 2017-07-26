Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large housing scheme targeting the Chester flood plain is recommended for refusal by the council planning department.

Ospitium 4 wants to build 140 terraced houses and 140 apartments for rent on farmland off Clifton Drive together with a new public park, children’s nursery, estate manager’s office and flood defence measures.

There are also plans for geothermal heating, bicycle and car parking, a footbridge, new accesses created by demolishing four houses fronting Sealand Road plus junction improvements.

Earlier this month a public inquiry was held where developer Bark Street Investments argued it should be allowed to build 142 homes on the other side of Clifton Drive, which is also in the flood plain, with a decision awaited.

The scheme by Ospitium 4 , which is part of Astu Hotels, Residential and Offices Group, will be debated at Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning department on Tuesday (August 1) with a recommendation of refusal by planning officer Bethany Brown.

She said the site was in a flood zone and concluded the applicant had failed to demonstrate more suitable locations were unavailable.

The proposed development, in view of its significant scale, would adversely affect the site’s landscape and wildlife value and any recreational enhancement that may occur ‘would not sufficiently compensate for this loss’.

Mrs Brown argued the proposed development does not include affordable housing of the type or proportions required by policy.

And the proposed approach to cycle parking, in particular the provision of facilities away from the majority of the residential units, was ‘unsuitable’.

She concluded the scheme, by reason of its scale, height, built form, architectural design, layout and general design philosophy, ‘would not respond positively to its locality or integrate with its surroundings’.

It would also result in the unacceptable loss of a significant portion of a Local Wildlife Site and Area of Nature Conservation Value.