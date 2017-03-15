Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roald Dahl’s doctor, who looked after the nation’s favourite children’s author towards the end of his life, visited The Firs School in Chester to help celebrate Book Week.

Professor Tom Solomon visited the children as part of the school’s Book Week celebrations.

He gave the junior school children a fascinating talk and talked about his book Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Medicine.

The children were enthralled as he shared stories of Roald Dahl and his interest in everything medical.

Most people know Roald Dahl as a famous writer of children’s books and adult short stories, but few are aware of his fascination with medicine.

Professor Solomon described his amazing medical innovations and used Dahl’s stories to explain how the body works, what can go wrong, and how we can fix it.