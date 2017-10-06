Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 2 children at The Firs School in Chester enjoyed their new My Happy Mind class where they learn to celebrate themselves and others and build positive relationships to help them thrive.

The classes are science based and built on psychology and neuroscience research and work to create positive, sustainable and growth-orientated behaviour in the children helping them to be adaptable and happy.

The My Happy Mind mission is to help children to understand the benefit of managing their own mind (through mindfulness type techniques) and also to learn how to understand and celebrate their character strengths, develop gratitude as a habit, build positive relationships and live life through a goal setting approach.

All children at The Firs will attend weekly 30 minute classes.

Headteacher Lucy Davies said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce these classes to our children as we feel in our busy and fast moving lives it is important to equip children with tools to learn how to get the most out of life and be happy and manage pressures and relationships.

“We believe schools needs to be implementing a positive curriculum around mental wellbeing that is seen as being as important as physical education.

“It is paramount to create a happy environment for children to thrive and help them reach their educational potential and this is something we pride ourselves on doing here at The Firs School.”