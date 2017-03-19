Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School in Chester organised a trip for all children from Reception to Year 6 to Anfield.

Pupils headed to the home of Liverpool Football Club to look at the grounds and learn about numbers. The children had the opportunity to sit in the press conference chairs, the manager’s chair in the dugout and the famous Kop stand.

The tour also included a visit to the changing rooms to see the players’ shirts as well as sitting in the players’ restaurant.

The tribute to the Hillsborough disaster victims was a particularly moving moment for everyone.

In the afternoon, the Firs was the first school to carry out a maths lesson in the Kop stand and the teachers showed their flexibility with a range of activities designed to look at measurement, area, big numbers and calculations.

Year 6 students worked out how long it would take for an individual Mexican wave to take place in the stand (54 minutes) and how many screws there are in all of the 12,499 Kop seats combined (435,000)!

The day finished with the school singing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Headteacher Lucy Davies said: “We hold an annual Firs Fest and this year our theme was maths. We try to bring alive topics that the children study so that they are inspired to learn. Anfield couldn’t have been a more inspiring venue for us and the entire school left with a new passion for maths and football.”